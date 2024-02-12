February 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EU’s Borrell suggests US rethink military aid to Israel

By Reuters News Service
an israeli tank manoeuvres near israel's border with gaza
An Israeli soldier waves as he sits in a tank near Israel's border with Gaza

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell made a thinly veiled call on Monday for the United States to rethink its military aid to Israel due to the high number of civilian casualties in the war in Gaza.

Borrell recalled that U.S. President Joe Biden said last week that Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack had been “over the top” and U.S. officials had repeatedly said that too many civilians were being killed in Gaza.

“Well, if you believe that too many people are being killed, maybe you should provide less arms in order to prevent so many people being killed,” Borrell told reporters after a meeting of EU development aid ministers in Brussels.

“If the international community believes that this is a slaughter, that too many people are being killed, maybe we have to think about the provision of arms,” he added.

