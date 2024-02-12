February 12, 2024

Limassol police intercept stolen car, arrest driver

Police in Limassol intercepted a stolen car on Sunday and arrested the 45-year-old driver.

According to police, at 11pm a motorised patrol spotted the vehicle, reported as stolen, travelling on Franklin Roosevelt Street. The driver was arrested and taken into custody while the car was confiscated as evidence.

The vehicle, belonging to a 65-year-old man, was stolen on the night of February 9 to 10 while parked outside the owner’s house.

Limassol CID is furthering the investigation.

