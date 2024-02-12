February 12, 2024

New art exhibitions reveal fresh strokes

February has welcomed a plethora of new exhibitions, dusting off the quiet winter. Several new showcases have recently opened around the island and as we move down the calendar, more exhibitions are set to open.

Apocalypse Gallery in Nicosia is currently hosting Vaso Thoupou’s exhibition O Siderenios Kiklos tis Zois with about 45 art pieces of various sizes. Featured in her work are tapestry pieces, printworks and some ceramics, which will remain in the gallery until February 24.

Also currently on in the capital city is a group exhibition at Marginalia Gallery. Titled Anthi & Karpoi, the exhibition showcases ceramic pieces by a number of Greek and Cypriot artists. Namely, participating in the exhibition until March 2 are Varnava Ourania, Gerontiti Dimitra, Dimitriou Vassos, Drapaniotou Mirka, Eustratiou Domniki, Kalvari Koula, Koropouli Charoula, Kosma Josephina, Morfi Dora, Panopoulou Kallia, Papaioannou Vasilis Perakis, Stavros, Tsirakoglou Dora, and Christopoulos Elias.

Later in the month, a new exhibition will open in Limassol. Lumiere Art Gallery will welcome Elena Anastasiou-Neocleous who will showcase her new paintings under the title In Bound from February 23 to March 16.

 

O Siderenios Kiklos tis Zois

Exhibition by Vaso Thoupou. Until February 24. Apocalypse Gallery, Nicosia. Tuesday – Friday: 11am-1pm, 4pm-7pm. Saturday: 10.30am – 1pm. Tel: 22-300150

Anthi & Karpoi

Group ceramics exhibition. Until March 2. Marginalia Gallery, Nicosia. Tuesday – Friday: 10am-12.30pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30am – 1pm. Tel: 99-657080

In Bound

Painting exhibition by Elena Anastasiou-Neocleous. February 23-March 16. Lumiere Art Gallery, Limassol. www.lumiereartgallery.com. Tel: 25-344141

