February 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EuropeGreeceWorld

Shooting incident at Greek shipping company leaves four dead, wounds two

By Reuters News Service0101
glyfada

Four people were killed when a disgruntled employee opened fire at a Greek shipping company in Athens on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

The owner of the company was among the victims and the shooter was also found dead. Police found the gun used during the shooting next to his body, police spokesperson Konstantina Dimoglidou told reporters.

The gunman, stormed into the building and shot at employees.

The victim was related to the owner of the shipping company, European Navigation, the police officer said. Police have not officially named the company.

Fire engines and ambulances were stationed outside the building and police had cordoned off a wider area around it.

Shootings, outside of gang-related activity, are rare in Greece.

