February 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Intermittent clouds, dust and wind

By Staff Reporter094
clouds february
File photo

Monday will be intermittently cloudy, and at times dusty, with temperatures rising to 20C in the interior and the coasts 12C in the higher mountains. Winds will be north-to south-easterly, light to moderate up to 4 Beaufort, locally up to strong, 5 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. 

Overnight will remain intermittently cloudy with temperatures dropping to 11C inland, 15C on the coast, and 7C in the higher mountains. Winds will remain north- to south-easterly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, and locally up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be remain tough.

Tuesday will be cloudy with increased dust concentrations and a chance of localised light rain. Wednesday and Thursday will continue cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms.

Temperatures will hover at the same levels above the average for the season through Tuesday, with a slight decline forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Avatar photo

