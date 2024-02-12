February 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Urgent call for blood donations

By Staff Reporter011
Blood donation stations are open across Cyprus until 8pm this week.

Blood donation stations will operate nationwide until 8pm this week due to serious incidents that have caused significant reductions in supplies, the Blood Centre in Nicosia has announced.

“We experienced an increase in blood demand over the weekend and wanted to act on it as soon as possible,” head of blood centre, Andri Panagiotou said.

 

Blood donation stations around Cyprus:

Nicosia

Engomi Health Centre, 1st floor.

Nikos Kranidiotis Avenue and Makedonias Gonia, Engomi (near Alpha-Mega hypermarket)

Monday-Friday 7:30-20:00, Saturday 8:00-14:00

22809098, 22809052

 

Limassol

Agios Georgios Church

Monday-Friday 7:30-20:00

25730275, 25730276

 

Larnaca

Larnaca General Hospital, 3rd floor.

For opening times contact the station or find weekly updates here.

24800402, 23800555

 

Paphos

ROYAL BUSINESS CENTER

89 VASILSSIS KONSTANTINOU

For opening times contact the station or find weekly updates here.

26306409

 

Famagusta

Protara Avenue, opposite Saint Barbara church

For opening times contact the station or find weekly updates here.

96651537

