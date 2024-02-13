February 13, 2024

In today’s episode, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday that politics “has a duty to try the impossible” as he evaluated the Cyprus problem.

 In other news, speculation was ongoing on Monday as to the fate of consumers regarding electricity costs as deliberations between the electricity authority (EAC) and the energy regulatory authority (Cera) continued.

 Elsewhere, opposition Akel shot down the government’s comments on local government reform, saying on Monday they were mistimed, unnecessary and damaging to the initiative.

 All this and much more in today’s Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

