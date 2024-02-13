Hermes Airports launches new publication dedicated to aviation sector

Hermes Airports on Monday announced the launch of a new, online publication, dedicated to the travel and aviation industry. The publication, titled Flight Mode, will be released on a monthly basis.

Eleni Kalogirou, Chief Executive Officer of Hermes Airports since May 2016, welcomes readers to the new publication, saying that “it is with great pleasure that we present this electronic news, aimed at communicating developments in airlines, airports, and the broader aviation sector”.

Reflecting on the global landscape, Kalogirou commented that “in the past 15 years, our management team has implemented a multilateral strategy focused on enhancing connectivity and service standards within Cyprus, that we offer to the private community.”

She highlighted the team’s commitment to improving airport operations and supporting tourism initiatives, saying that “the Hermes team has developed significant expertise to enhance the productivity of Cyprus’ airports and contribute to the growth of the tourism sector”.

Underlining the organisation’s achievements, Kalogirou said that “our contribution to strengthening connectivity in Cyprus has been remarkable, marked by the addition of new airlines, terminals, and destinations”.

Moreover, she mentioned the increase in available airport positions, particularly during the winter season, as a testament to their efforts in strengthening connectivity.

Looking ahead to 2024, Kalogirou outlined the organisation’s priorities, stating that “our focus for the year is to become stable and further enhance connectivity while implementing upgrades to improve the overall travel experience at both airports.”

Furthermore, she reaffirmed to the company’s commitment to supporting tourism initiatives and promoting Cyprus’ tourism product in foreign markets.

“We aim to provide readers with comprehensive insights into both local developments and global trends shaping the aviation sector,” Kalogirou concluded.

Among the articles in the first issue of the new publication concerned Cyprus’ strong performance in passenger traffic during 2023, with more than 11.6 million passengers being recorded during this time, averaging 32,000 passengers per day (41,000 in the summer and 18,000 in the winter).

“This achievement represents the best performance ever recorded in Cypriot airports,” the article noted.

Specifically, Larnaca Airport saw 8.1 million passengers travelling, experiencing a 34 per cent increase compared to 2022, with an average occupancy rate of 81 per cent.

Similarly, Paphos Airport served 3.6 million passengers, recording a 12 per cent increase from the previous year, with an impressive average occupancy rate of 89 per cent.

Throughout the year, both airports accommodated flights from 56 airlines, connecting to 39 countries and operating 159 routes.

This remarkable recovery can be attributed to the restoration of connectivity to 2019 levels, particularly in traditional markets such as the United Kingdom.

Additionally, there was notable penetration into new markets. Notably, 28 markets, representing 66 per cent of total passenger traffic, showed an increase compared to 2019, including Poland, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Hungary, among others.

The most significant development, however, is the increase in winter passenger capacity and the retention of a substantial part of the airlines’ flight schedules, offering diverse options for the public.