February 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man to be tried for burglary of Latchi church

By Staff Reporter02
handcuffs
File photo

A criminal case was registered on Monday against a 25-year-old man for burglary of a church in Latchi.

The District Court of Paphos ordered that the man remain in custody until the date of his hearing, set for February 27.

Police arrested the 25-year-old on Saturday night for an investigated case of breaking into a church, theft, and possession of burglary tools.

Police stated that shortly after 11pm, a patrol team from the Polis Chrysochous station noticed a vehicle near the church of Panagia Chrysovenetiotissa.

Officers entered the church and found the 25-year-old, a local of the area, who allegedly admitted he had entered through the unlocked door of the church, intending to steal.

The 25-year-old had in his possession various coins and around €13 from the church’s cash register.

According to the police, he confessed to the burglary and theft and burglary tools were found inside the car.

Avatar photo

