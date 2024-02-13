February 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Palestinian minister to visit Cyprus

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
palo
Palestinian Foreign Minister Dr Riad Malki

Palestine’s foreign minister Dr Riad Malki will on Wednesday pay a working visit to Cyprus following an invitation by his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos.

During the visit, Kombos will hold a tête-à-tête meeting with Malki followed by consultations with the participation of delegations from the two ministries. Kombos will then host his counterpart for a working lunch.

Discussions will focus on the situation in the Middle East, bilateral relations and the Cyprus problem.

Malki will also be received by President Nikos Christodoulides.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Cyprus handling ‘King Charles’ hotel’ diplomatically

Tom Cleaver

Unequal benefits from local government reform

Andria Kades

Baking success: celebrating mindful eating in Cyprus

Sara Douedari

Paphos Chamber of Commerce president praises €245 million funding schemes

Souzana Psara

Hospital cleaners threaten strike

Staff Reporter

North university says senior figures embezzled money

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign