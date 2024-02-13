February 13, 2024

Paphos launches road safety campaign for cyclists

By Rony Junior El Daccache

Paphos is holding its third consecutive campaign for the safety of cyclists and motorists on the road, its regional tourism board (Etap) reported on Monday.

The campaign is in collaboration with the Paphos and Evagoras Pallikaridis cycling clubs.

Its main objective is to send the message on the importance of following the road safety code.

“Let’s share our roads in a manner that is safe and secure for everyone,” Etap said.

The campaign will be in both English and Greek and will be carried out primarily in the Paphos district.

The first phase will be completed in May and the second will be during September to December of this year.

