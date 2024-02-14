‘Biblical damage’ in Limassol following intense weather overnight (Update)

Intense weather overnight, including at least two tornados, resulted in scenes dubbed as “biblical destruction” in Limassol on Wednesday.

“Twenty roads had been closed, over fifty premises affected, five homes became uninhabitable, and one person was injured from shattered glass,” Germasogeia mayor Kyriakos Xydias told state broadcaster CyBC.

The injured man is reported to be undergoing reconstructive surgery in Nicosia for amputation of fingers on his right hand.

A building crane was also blown over and crashed across Andokidou street, he said. At least two tornados wreaked havoc from the Apollonia hotel northward to the Panioti area.

The mayor noted it was difficult to estimate the precise scale of the damages at present, and crews are at the scene since early morning registering and recording the aftereffects of the storm, which he said were “massive”.

“Both municipal and private premises were damaged and Panioti school is closed for safety reasons,” Xydias added.

Police issued a bulletin stating various objects had been blown onto the Limassol – Nicosia highway, near Germasogeia in both directions, and drivers are urged to be especially careful.

According to the police mud slides have rendered the roads Paramytha – Gerasa, Spitali – Fasoula, Fasoula – Limassol and Apsiou – Mathikoloni open only to vehicles with four-wheel drive or equipped with anti-skid chains.

Meanwhile, the coastal road of Limassol, from the Germasogeia police station, to Ariadne Street (K-Cineplex street), is closed to traffic, due to fallen trees.

Electricity authority (EAC) spokeswoman, Christina Papadopoulou, told listeners that electricity crews were also on the go since dawn, dealing with numerous incidents of blown-over trees affecting wires, smashed or uprooted electric poles, damaged transformers, and loose medium voltage cables.

“We urge the public not to approach any damaged electrical installation, it is illegal and extremely dangerous,” she said.

Areas throughout Limassol district have been without electricity since 3.20 am after a tornado tore through the region, with reports of roofing blown off, as well as photovoltaic installations, and solar water heaters.

The tornado damaged the EAC’s medium and low voltage electrical network, Papadopoulou said, resulting in power outages in Germasogeia, Mouttayiaka, Foinikaria, Akrouda, parts of Agios Athanasios, Parekklisia and Akrotiri where, however, power is expected to be restored soon.

“Despite the weather crews are working feverishly to repair the damage as soon as possible and restore the electricity supply,” Papadopoulou assured.

The EAC rep noted it will take days to assess and repair all the damages.

The worst of the weather phenomena have passed for the time being, according to a met office announcement, although a yellow warning remains in place until 5pm.

Interior Minister Konstatinos Ioannou meanwhile said he was in constant contact with all the relevant authorities and services, and that the state was ready to step in and assist all affected, including the five families made homeless by the tragic event.