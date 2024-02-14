Despair, futility, drowing in blood on Larnaca stage

A new theatrical performance is making its way to Larnaca as the Larnaka 2030 team welcomes Lena Kitsopolou to present her performance Cry. The performance travels to Cyprus for just two shows in Greek with subtitles in English.
Cry is a co-production with the Saint Gervais Theatre in Geneva, where it premiered in December 2021 and continued its run in Athens at the Art Theatre in January 2022. The Greek director brings it to Cyprus on February 29 and March 1. Taking the stage of Skala Theatre will be Nikos Karathanos, a prominent figure in contemporary Greek theatre, while the cast is complemented by established actors Marilena Moschou and Thodoris Skyftoulis.
“Our collaboration with Lena Kitsopoulou inaugurates two fundamental directions of the Larnaka 2030 programme: the emphasis on the female perspective and the empowerment of female artists on the one hand, and on the other hand, the emphasis on international collaborations. Moreover, during her stay in Larnaca, Kitsopoulou will have working meetings with artists from the city, in order to lay the foundations for a common theatrical creation, which will be launched in the near future as a production of Larnaka 2030,” the Larnaca team said.
The play brings the story of four people drowning in blood to the forefront. An evening which begins casually, with no expectations, gets out of hand as Cry explores the limits of civility and politeness and the situations that make humans cross into violence.
“The work speaks of despair and futility,” Kitsopoulou said, “it’s what I write about every time because it’s perhaps the only thing that ultimately concerns me (or suffocates me). I just change the scenic condition each time, I try to renew my language, and I play with different materials, but ultimately, I say the same thing. Why do we live? Why do we exist? What nonsense is all this? Four people appear on stage who do not want to communicate even though they are forced to coexist on this evening against their will, and along the way, from very small provocations, one murders the other.”
Performance directed by Lena Kitsopoulou. A collaboration with Larnaka 2030. February 29 and March 1. Skala Municipal Theatre, Larnaca. 8.30pm. In Greek with subtitles in English. €12-15. www.soldoutticketbox.com