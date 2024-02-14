February 14, 2024

CrimeCyprus

Italian mafioso declared persona non grata in north

By Tom Cleaver01
Turkish Cypriot police, police car, north police, police department
File photo: police car in the north

A member of the Ndrangheta Marando who was living in the north was declared persona non grata by the north’s authorities on Wednesday.

The man, named as 76-year-old Sebastiano Claudio Saia, is reportedly wanted by the Italian authorities in connection with criminal activities in the Italian region of Calabria.

In its announcement in the official ‘government’ gazette, the north’s ‘government’ said Saia’s membership of the Ndrangheta “endangers public order, administrative order, or general morality, or arouses hostility against the people of the TRNC and against the state.”

The north’s authorities also declared Russian national Oleg Serebryanskiy persona non grata. Serebryanskiy had travelled to the north after operating a clinic in Moscow without the appropriate licence or equipment, in which a patient died.

According to Russian media, Serebyanskiy has already been returned to the country, having been arrested on Monday after landing in Moscow on a flight from Turkey.

It is expected that Saia will also be returned to his country of origin.

image
