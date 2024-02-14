February 14, 2024

Man injured in Athienou gas leak explosion

By Jonathan Shkurko00
athienou gas cylinder explosion
Picture of the damaged property (Christos Theodorides)

A man was injured and transported to the Larnaca general hospital on Tuesday evening following a gas leak apparently caused by a cylinder in a heater, which located in a bedroom of a residence in Athienou.

The story was confirmed by Fire Service spokesperson Andreas Kettis with a post on X.

“Around 9 pm on February 13, there seems to have been a gas leak from a cylinder located in a gas heater inside a bedroom on the first floor of a two-story house on Athienou,” the post said.

“One person who was inside the bedroom was injured and transported by ambulance to the accident and emergency department of Larnaca general hospital. Extensive damage was caused to the bedroom, furniture, and equipment by the explosion.”

The Fire Service proceeded with the inspection and ventilation of the room, while the circumstances under which the explosion occurred will be investigated by the police in collaboration with the electrical and mechanical services department.

