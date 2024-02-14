February 14, 2024

Several people struck by gunfire near Kansas City Super Bowl parade, police say

Police respond after gun shots were fired after the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl

Several people were struck by gunfire in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday in the vicinity of Union Station where a Super Bowl victory parade and celebration were taking place for the Kansas City Chiefs, police said.

The condition of the victims was not immediately clear. Two armed people were taken into custody, police said.

Citing authorities, local television station KSHB 41 reported 10 victims in the incident, including several children, but it was not immediately clear whether all of those sustained gunshot wounds or other injuries.

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck,” Kansas City police said on the social media platform X. “We took two armed people into custody for more investigation.”

Eyewitness video posted on social media platforms showed pandemonium outside the train station with dozens of uniformed police officers, weapons drawn, running into the building as scores of bystanders fled in the opposite direction.

Union Station, a 109-year-old Beaux Arts building that once served as a U.S. rail hub for passenger and freight traffic, is home to a museum and visiting attractions today.

