February 14, 2024

Today’s weather: Unstable with yellow warning in place

A yellow warning for intense weather phenomena, including strong, variable winds and rainfall between 35 and 55 millimeters per hour, remains in effect on Wednesday until 5pm.

The day will be overcast with rains and possible thunderstorms accompanied by hail, mainly in the west and north. Dust present over the past several days will fully dissipate. From midday onwards, storms and heavy rains are expected over the highlands, the interior, and east. On the highest peaks of Troodos, snow or sleet may fall.

Temperatures will rise to 17C in the interior, 19C in the southeast and east coasts, 18C on the remaining coasts and 7C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and gradually on the windward coasts up to strong, 5 Beaufort. The sea will be rough.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight mainly along the coast. Temperatures will drop to 6C inland, 9C on the south, east and north coasts, 11C on the west coast and 2C in the higher mountains, where frost is expected to form. Winds will initially be mainly westerly to south-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, later abating to light, 3 Beaufort. The sea will gradually turn calmer.

Rains are predicted for Thursday and Friday, mainly in the afternoon, while snow or sleet may continue to fall in Troodos.

The unstable weather is forecast to continue into the weekend with afternoon rains on Saturday, while temperatures will slightly rise.

