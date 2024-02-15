A Little Nightmare knocks stuffing out of staid classical music

A unique music and theatre performance will travel to Cyprus, presenting a different kind of event on the stage. Classical musicians Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo have taken the world by storm with their hilarious theatrical show A Little Nightmare Music, which combines humour with both classical music and popular culture, garnering them over 35 million hits on YouTube.
In Cyprus, they will present a single show on April 11 at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre and early bird tickets are available until February 23. The evening’s programme will include popular classical pieces delivered in the musicians’ signature style as well as works such as From Mozart with Love, Rachmaninoff by Himself, and A Very Blue Danube.
“Comedic as well as musical virtuosi,” say organisers, “violinist Igudesman and pianist Joo knock the stuffing out of staid classical performances, mixing genres and styles with hearty doses of humour and theatricality.”
Igudesman has worked with musicians ranging from Academy Award-winning Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer, to multi-Grammy Award-winning vocalist Bobby McFerrin. Joo has worked with Academy Award-winning composer Vangelis and was chosen by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Billy Joel to arrange and record his classical compositions for a CD that reached no.1 on the Billboard Charts.
Their show will combine elements of comedy, theatrical performances and music. As the concert begins, a cell phone rings, the pianist loses his hand and the violinist falls asleep. Numerous other mishaps occur, the piano gets locked, the violin bow is lost, all while music is performed.
“A Little Nightmare Music,” conclude organisers, “is a unique show, full of virtuosity, enchanting music and zany, outrageous humour. Ideal for audiences aged 8 to 88, this show is sure to captivate you and crack you up whether you’re a classical music enthusiast or the type who runs for cover at the mere mention of Mozart.”
A Little Nightmare Music
Unique music show by Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo. April 11. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com