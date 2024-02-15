Agencies must keep up with evolving consumer landscape, executive says

Shifts in consumer behaviour, privacy concerns, and increased competition on social media platforms have resulted in advertising agencies needing to be flexible and innovative, according to Nicoletta Charalambous, the managing and creative director of Orb Communications.
Speaking to local outlet InBusinessNews, Charalambous shed light on the forthcoming shifts and trends in the advertising industry for the upcoming year.
“One of the foremost challenges expected in 2024 is the continuous evolution of consumer behaviour,” Charalambous stated.
“Advertisers must remain agile in adapting to these shifts, particularly with the growing preference for socially and environmentally impactful advertising,” she added, noting that “this necessitates a deeper understanding of consumer sentiments and values”.
What is more, she said that technological advancements pose another significant challenge, noting that the “rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) presents both opportunities and complexities for advertising professionals”.
Moreover, she said that “keeping abreast of AI developments and acquiring the necessary skills to leverage this technology effectively will be crucial for staying competitive in the industry.”
Charalambous also highlighted privacy protection as a critical concern amidst heightened awareness and regulations surrounding data privacy.
“Increased scrutiny regarding personal data access might require alterations in ad customization approaches,” she explained adding that “advertisers must strike a delicate balance between targeting effectiveness and respecting user privacy rights.”
“The competitive landscape on social media platforms is expected to intensify further in 2024,” Charalambous added.
“Advertisers will face challenges crafting messages that distinguish themselves, requiring innovative approaches to capture audience attention and engagement.”
Furthermore, she said that changes in audience preferences are driven by cultural, social, and political dynamics and will require continuous adjustments in advertising strategies.
“Understanding and resonating with diverse audience segments will be essential for effective campaign execution,” Charalambous said.
“To navigate these challenges successfully, advertising agencies must prioritise flexibility, creativity, and innovation,” she added.
“Embracing a forward-thinking mindset and a willingness to adopt novel approaches will be paramount in adapting to the evolving advertising environment and maintaining relevance in 2024 and beyond,” she concluded.