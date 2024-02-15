MHV appoints Achilleas Dorotheou as new CEO

Mediterranean Hospitality Venture PLC (MHV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Achilleas Dorotheou as its new Chief Executive Officer.
A distinguished figure in the hospitality sector, Dorotheou brings over 30 years of success in the industry, with extensive experience across Cyprus, Greece, Switzerland, and Germany. He has held key positions such as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Board Member and General Manager at leading hotels and hospitality groups, including Ikos Resorts, Costa Navarino, and Amathus Hotels. He is also a graduate of Hotel Institute Montreux, and holds an MSc in Hospitality Management from the University of Birmingham, as well as an MBA from the IMD Business School, University of Lausanne.
Having served on MHV’s Board of Directors since 2022, Dorotheou has an in-depth understanding of the company. His appointment as CEO underscores the company’s and its shareholders’ commitment to becoming the leading high-end hospitality provider in Southern Europe.
“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead a company that excels in hospitality and the creation of premier destinations,” Dorotheou stated, upon assuming his new role.
“Guided by the common values we share with both the company’s shareholders and its experienced staff, a people-centric philosophy, and respect for the environment, we will leverage MHV’s expertise to expand synergies and develop new integrated destinations,” he continued. “Our goal is to redefine luxury hospitality standards, always with a positive impact on the communities where we operate.”
MHV welcomes Achilleas Dorotheou and is confident his vast knowledge and experience will further drive the company’s growth and success.
About MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture PLC:
MHV specialises in upscale hospitality and the development of premium residential projects. Leveraging strategic collaborations with a network of prominent international entities in hospitality, food & beverage, and fashion, MHV is dedicated to crafting high-end, quality destinations. The company’s proficiency and know-how are key drivers in optimising the value of its assets, while simultaneously fostering the growth of local communities in its operational areas. MHV’s shares are listed on the CSE Emerging Companies Market.
Within its distinguished hotel portfolio, MHV features Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, Nammos Limassol, LPM Restaurant & Bar, Park Tower Residences, and The Landmark Nicosia in Cyprus. Additionally, the portfolio extends to Greece with Nikki Beach Resort Porto Heli, and Porto Paros.
MHV is committed to expanding its portfolio by venturing into new projects across the broader East Mediterranean region, with a primary focus on Greece, as well as a selective exploration in Cyprus and Italy. As MHV continues its pursuit of excellence, it remains dedicated to creating top-quality experiences, and contributing positively to the regions it serves.