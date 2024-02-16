February 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

100-year-old ‘beaten’ by carer at care home

By Tom Cleaver014
Turkish Cypriot police, police car, north police, police department
File photo: police car in the north

A woman appeared in court in Famagusta on Friday accused of beating a 100-year-old resident of the care home at which she works.

The incident came to light after the 100-year-old, named Saban Disko, fell ill, and was hospitalised in February last year.

Medical examinations showed evidence of bruising and beating, which prompted a police investigation.

Police officer Hakan Ozcurumez explained that CCTV footage of the care home showed the woman hitting and kicking Disko over the head “many times” between the hours of 4am and 7am on February 15 last year.

He added that Disko’s family had on numerous occasions reported bruises on his body during their visits to the nursing home, but that carers had told them he had been bruised “due to his old age” and from falling over.

With this in mind, he said that police would now proceed to watch CCTV footage from care home in question from the period between February 15 last year and now, with the aim of discovering whether any other incidences of abuse took place.

Saban Disko is apparently “still in shock” from the incident and was unable to give a statement.

Judge Aysu Cakan Alakan ordered that the woman be remanded in custody for three days with the police’s investigation ongoing.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

