February 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Children’s oncology unit to have permanent educational staff

The paediatric oncology unit at the Makarios children’s hospital will be permanently staffed by educational professionals, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said on Friday.

Michaelidou was speaking to the Pancyprian Association of Parents and Friends of the Pediatric Oncology Unit in response to their request for such staffing at the unit.

The association expressed their “satisfaction and thanks” to Michaelidou, adding, “we promise we will continue to work tirelessly for the implementation of the goals we have set.”

