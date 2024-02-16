February 16, 2024

Concert blends music, acrobatics and an exhibition

By Eleni Philippou05
tatiana stupak

An upcoming concert in Limassol will unite the very different worlds of music and include performance art as well as visual art. A mega concert by Tatiana Stupak is set to take place at Loel Winery on February 23 and its first part will be dedicated to the renowned music of Ludovico Einaudi.

Pianist Stupak will perform the world-famous compositions of Italian pianist Einaudi accompanied by local violinist Olivera Rialas. Together they will bring to life 12 Einaudi works specially arranged for the concert, including older and newer pieces.

After the 8pm concert concludes, audiences will get to enjoy an acrobatic show by Phoenix Pole & Aerial while they listen to music and also a neon bubble act by Cyprus Shows. What’s more, as audiences enter the venue, a painting exhibition by Timur Khairullin will be displayed with a water theme, following Einaudi’s Underwater album which will sound at the concert.

The second part of the concert switches gears to present disco tunes. Vocalist Jeanette Orphanides and Stupak will present disco music from the movies, the 60s, and 70s as well as classics by ABBA and today’s hits by stars such as Lady Gaga to end the night on a high note.

 

Music of Ludovico Einaudi

Concert with pianist Tatiana Stupak and violinist Olivera Rialas and disco music by singer Jeanette Orphanides. February 23. LEOL Winery, Limassol. 8pm. €50. www.soldoutticketbox.com. Tel: 99-14024

