February 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl Cyprus staff receive additional €450K in cash benefits

By Press Release02
Lidl Cyprus is rewarding the collective effort and contribution of its team by granting additional cash benefits totalling €450,000.

Such support comes on top of a competitive package of remuneration and additional benefits that the company ensures for all its employees. This includes 13.5 salaries per year, vouchers of up to €400 twice a year, and private healthcare insurance for each member of its team.

“For yet another year, we ensure to enhance the income of all our people, either through planned annual salary increases, or through this additional cash benefit,” remarked Lidl Cyprus Board Chairman Martin Brandenburger. “Together with our team, we achieve our goals, and offer our customers excellent quality products at the best market prices – and we also share our successes with them.”

Lidl Cyprus has just been certified Top Employer for the seventh consecutive year, a designation that confirms its people-centred approach, and underscores its commitment to the well-being of its team.

