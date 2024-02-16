Luxuriously-upgraded Thalassa Boutique Hotel & Spa reopens

Thalassa Boutique Hotel & Spa, a hidden gem on Paphos’ scenic coastline, is thrilled to announce its grand reopening on April 1, 2024, following recent upgrades and refurbishment.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of fine golden sands and azure seas, the luxurious five-star adults-only (16+) retreat emerges with a renewed sense of sophistication, meticulously curated to elevate every aspect of the guest experience.

The elegant sanctuary enjoys a prime location, quietly nestled in the Maa Peninsula archaeological site and majestically perched on a cliff overlooking the crystal-clear waters of the Blue Flag Coral Bay Beach, famed for its romantic beauty.

Carefully designed for those seeking the most intimate escape, and ideal for couples yearning for secluded relaxation and rejuvenation, a variety of personalised services and world-class facilities exceed every expectation.

Guests are immediately enveloped by a welcoming sense of calm in the gracefully designed lobby, where natural elegance effortlessly blends with timeless coastal charm. Refined seaside allure is seamlessly carried through the upgraded and thoughtfully appointed rooms and suites at Thalassa Boutique Hotel & Spa. Dressed in plush bedding, decorated with a soothing colour palate, and featuring upgraded modern amenities, all accommodation offers distinctive comfort and style.

Panoramic sea views overlooking the glistening waters of Coral Bay enhance the unforgettable experience from all rooms, where every sunset and sunrise is a masterpiece to cherish.

Beyond the luxurious accommodation, every inch of the hotel is designed with tranquility in mind. In the meticulously landscaped gardens that cascade towards the sea, guests can indulge in uninterrupted relaxation on complimentary sunbeds beside the upgraded outdoor swimming pool, with personalised services adding a delightful touch to leisurely moments.

The hotel’s revamped Anagenisis Spa, one of Cyprus’ leading wellness retreats, enhances the feel-good vibes, welcoming guests to embark on a transformative journey of serenity and renewal. Highly-qualified therapists rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul, ensuring a blissful escape from the stresses of daily life.

Select restaurants and bars also set the scene for the most idyllic holidays, where delectable gastronomic adventures satiate the senses. A newly-upgraded signature à la carte restaurant boasts panoramic views of the picturesque bay, enchanting gastronomes with a distinguished menu crafted to perfection by culinary experts, and orchestrating a symphony of flavours to delight the palate with the freshest local ingredients. The sunset terrace and beach bar – just steps away from the golden sands – also boast a fresh new look to elevate the atmospheric experience.

Thalassa Boutique Hotel & Spa is located just 28km from Paphos International Airport and 13km from Paphos town centre, within easy reach of UNESCO World Heritage archaeological sites and the picturesque Paphos harbour. Golden beaches also beckon, ideal for leisurely strolls, exhilarating watersports, or peaceful boat trips.

Whether seeking a romantic getaway, a rejuvenating retreat, or a serene sanctuary by the sea, Thalassa Boutique Hotel & Spa invites guests to rediscover tranquility in idyllic surroundings, and create memories to treasure for a lifetime.

Thalassa Boutique Hotel & Spa is a member of Leptos Calypso Hotels, a leading group of hotels dedicated to delivering exceptional guest experiences in Cyprus and Greece.

For further information or reservations, please visit thalassa.com.cy