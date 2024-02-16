February 16, 2024

Phone alert system delayed for another year

By Nikolaos Prakas049
snow2
Photo: KitasWeather

An alert for emergency weather conditions to be sent to all mobile phones will go into effect next year in Cyprus, Civil Defence spokesman Panayiotis Liasides said on Friday.

Last year, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said the alert system would be operating by 2024, but according to Liasides, Cyprus will have to wait until 2025.

He said the reason for the delay is two appeals that were filed against the tender launched to manage the system.

He added that due to the appeals, the tender will be relaunched for the alert system.

Through the system and app, the public will be informed through text message about earthquakes, fires and other extreme weather conditions.

Liasides added that the message will be sent in Greek and English.

