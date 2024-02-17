February 17, 2024

Nine kilograms of cannabis found in packages sent from abroad

By Staff Reporter00
Two men were arrested on Friday after a total of nine kilograms worth of cannabis was found by police in packages sent to Cyprus from abroad.

The pair, aged 25 and 22 years old, are expected to appear in court on Saturday.

One of the packages contained 4.7 kilograms worth of cannabis, while the other contained 4.3.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

