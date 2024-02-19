February 19, 2024

Abuse of system biggest problem for Gesy

By Nikolaos Prakas04
damianos
Health Minister Michalis Damianos

Abuses of the national health scheme (Gesy) are the biggest problem affecting the health sector, Health Minister Michael Damianos said on Monday.

Speaking on CyBC radio, Damianos said that the problem can be addressed through systematic checks and exemplary punishment.

He noted that even though such punishments have been imposed recently, more work is needed on this issue.

Damianos added that if it becomes possible to reduce the abuses by a large margin, the level of services provided will be raised.

Referring to the issue of upgrading and autonomy of state hospitals, he said that it is a priority for the government.

“Their autonomy should have been achieved within 2024, but due to the pandemic, the schedule was not followed,” he added.

He also said that within the week, the state health services organisation (Okypy) will submit its views on the amount of additional financial support needed to a ministerial committee and immediately afterwards, the ministries of health and finance will make a decision to act.

According to Damianos, the government’s dialogue with Okypy includes, the amount of financial support, ways of paying the assistance, and timetables which relate to the autonomy of state hospitals.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

