Armed robbery at Limassol betting agency

Police were on Monday searching for the people behind an armed robbery that took place shortly before midnight on Sunday in Limassol.

According to police, the robbery took place at a betting agency in Linopetra, when two hooded men entered the premises, one armed with a pistol and one with a bat.
The two men forced the employee in charge to hand over a total of €7,900 from the cash register and the safe beneath the counter.
Limassol CID have searched the scene for evidence and are furthering the investigation.
