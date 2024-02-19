February 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
European footballSport

Bayern coach Tuchel to stay in charge despite third loss

By Reuters News Service01
bundesliga vfl bochum v bayern munich
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane reacts after a missed chance

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel will remain in his position for next week’s Bundesliga game despite Sunday’s shock 3-2 loss at VfL Bochum in the side’s third straight defeat across all competitions, club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said.

“Of course,” Dreesen told reporters when asked whether Tuchel would be in charge for next Saturday’s game against RB Leipzig.

“I am not a fan of monstrous coach-backing statements,” he said. “They usually run out after a week. But this (the coach’s future) is not an issue we are dealing with at the moment.

“We have to focus on our next matches,” he said.

The Bavarians are out of the German Cup, are second in the league, eight points off the top, and lost their Champions League round-of-16 first leg at Lazio 1-0 on Wednesday.

They went in front against Bochum but conceded twice late in the first half after the game was interrupted by fans who threw tennis balls to protest against a planned foreign investment in the Bundesliga.

“That interruption threw us off our rhythm. Today it was a win of mentality over quality,” Dreesen said.

For Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka the current run feels like a bad film.

“It feels like a horror movie that is not ending. Everything is going against us at the moment.”

“We can again sit here and say we started well. But now you feel stupid to limit yourself to half an hour. In the end we tried everything, so you can’t blame us.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

England’s Stokes stands by ‘Bazball’ despite India humiliation

Reuters News Service

Hojlund’s early double seals win for Man Utd at Luton

Reuters News Service

Kane unhappy at poor Bayern service, says Tuchel

Reuters News Service

India crush England by 434 runs after Jaiswal double hundred

Reuters News Service

Late Rodri goal earns Man City draw with Chelsea

Reuters News Service

Gomes double fires Wolves to win at Tottenham

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign