February 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Shipping Chamber asks for release of crew captured by Houthis

By Souzana Psara01
The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (Kne) on Monday released a statement urgently requesting the release of the crew of Galaxy Leader, a vehicle-carrying vessel, which has been captured by the Houthis.

In its statement, the chamber stressed that today marks three months since the Houthis seized the ferry ship Galaxy Leader and its 25-member crew in the Red Sea.

Furthermore, in a concerted effort to address this critical situation, the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, in consultation with 26 other members of the maritime industry around the world, has amplified this call for action.

By signing a joint statement, they collectively express their deep concern for the lives of the captured seafarers and call on the Houthis to release them immediately.

Emphasizing the seriousness of the situation, the statement pointed out that, “the 25 sailors who make up the crew of the Galaxy Leader are innocent victims of the ongoing aggression against global shipping”

“Their capture is of great concern as the merchant shipping community continues to come under attack,” the chamber added.

Finally, the chamber highlighted the imperative that both international organisations and individual nations must make every effort to ensure the immediate release of the crew.

Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

