February 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Restoration of Larnaca Turkish Cypriot homes completed

By Staff Reporter00
larnaca
Piale Pasha street in Larnaca

Restoration works on former Turkish Cypriot homes on Piale Pasha street in Larnaca have been completed, the town’s municipality announced on Monday.

The works pertained to improvements to the fronts of the buildings, which are located on the town’s seafront.

“The busy Piale Pasha street, which is frequented by both pedestrians and joggers, was left untended to for far too many years,” the municipality.

“In an effort to improve its residents’ and visitors’ quality of life, we proceeded to rejuvenate the facades of these buildings for the benefit not only of that area, but of the whole town.”

The aim of the project was to display and highlight the traditional architecture as well as the history of the Turkish Cypriot quarter, they said, adding that they had aimed to carry out the works to reach a result as close as possible to the buildings’ original forms.

“With the completion of these restoration and improvement works, the area is once again ready to continue writing history,” the municipality said.

“After all, its renewed appearance is the first image one sees when visiting Larnaca, since it is the point which unites the town’s most popular areas for tourists: Finikoudes and Mackenzie.”

 

Avatar photo

