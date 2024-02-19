February 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsTourism

Tourism minister to discuss green and digital transitions in Belgium

By Kyriacos Nicolaou06
Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis
Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis

Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis on Monday travelled to La Hulpe, in Belgium, to attend the informal meeting of the EU Tourism Ministers, which is taking place under the framework of the Belgian presidency.

According to an announcement, the main theme of the session is the need for action by all EU member states which will facilitate an acceleration of both the green and digital transitions.

The announcement explained that that Belgian presidency has placed these issues high on its list of priorities, with a view of bolstering the resilience of the tourism ecosystem.

Moreover, the Belgian presidency explained that it “wishes to place particular emphasis on sustainable development and improving the attractiveness of Europe through the tourism ecosystem”.

In addition, within the context of the informal session, European tourism ministers “will be invited to express their views on the content and progress of the implementation of the twofold transition”, adding that this “is the main tool for charting the trajectory of tourism in the EU”.

What is more, during the session, ministers will have the opportunity to exchange views on the tourism perspective at the European level, as well as discuss the expectations of each member state with reference to the Declaration of Palma de Mallorca, which was signed during the Spanish presidency.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Bicommunal buffer zone solar farm touted

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus Shipping Chamber asks for release of crew captured by Houthis

Souzana Psara

Drugs ‘smuggled into prison from court’

Tom Cleaver

Seal population gets boost with two births

Iole Damaskinos

Zero VAT has had impact on shopping bills

Nikolaos Prakas

Aptos (APT) drops, immutable (IMX) surges, Pullix (PLX) to end presale in 14 days

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign