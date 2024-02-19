February 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Tussle during Limassol murder trial

By Jonathan Shkurko014
imagew (1)
Limassol court

The Limassol criminal court on Monday saw a tussle taking place involving a relative of one of the two defendants in the double homicide case in Ypsonas last year.

Marios Onisforou, 44, and 51-year-old Michalis Michael were killed on June 29, 2023,

According to the police, during Monday’s proceedings at the court, the 47-year-old brother of one of the defendants, aged 49 and 54, went to court accompanied by other relatives.

At a point, in the corridor of the courthouse, a 43-year-old friend of the two victims allegedly threatened, attacked and punched the 47-year-old in the face, while bystanders intervened and removed him.

The victim was taken to the Limassol general hospital for medical examinations and reported the incident to the authorities.

The 43-year-old, who allegedly attacked the 47-year-old, is the person the victims had called for help on the fatal night, following a brawl outside a bar. Both victims died after being stabbed.

The trial of the case, with the two defendants both pleading not guilty, will continue on February 26.

 

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

