February 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided Island

Two decades of EU-UN peacebuilding in Cyprus

By Jonathan Shkurko00
othello famagusta
The Othello Tower in Famagusta (photo by UNDP)

The relationship between the EU and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Cyprus has been instrumental in promoting dialogue, building trust and fostering reconciliation, the head of UNDP Cyprus Jakhongir Khaydarov has said.

On the occasion of the two-decade milestone of the partnership, Khaydarov reaffirmed the commitment of the two parties to collaborate with other stakeholders “to further strengthen peace efforts in Cyprus”.

“The partnership has played a vital role in the peace process by developing infrastructure, fostering private sector development, and preserving cultural heritage,” a UNDP announcement said.

It also added that the partnership has been crucial in supporting the work of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) and the operation of bicommunal technical committees.

“Over the past two decades, this partnership has been essential in promoting peace and reconciliation in Cyprus, bringing the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities closer together and laying the foundation for sustainable peace and prosperity,” the EU director general for Structural Reform Support Mario Nava added.

He also said that the tangible results of the cooperation between the EU and the UNDP will continue to benefit many generations of Cypriots in the future.

To highlight the partnership, various events, such as public discussions, exhibitions, and virtual tours of cultural heritage sites, will take place within the walls of Nicosia during June.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Increased maternity leave heading to cabinet

Elias Hazou

Carer who ‘beat’ 100-year-old man released on bail

Tom Cleaver

Tussle during Limassol murder trial

Jonathan Shkurko

Two more villages join Nicosia water board

Staff Reporter

Restoration of Larnaca Turkish Cypriot homes completed

Staff Reporter

Applications for subsidised EV vehicles surge

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign