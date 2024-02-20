February 20, 2024

AENO products now available in Cyprus at Stephanis

In a significant development for the small domestic appliance industry, AENO, a renowned international brand, has expanded its market presence to Cyprus, with its products now available at Stephanis, one of the island’s leading electronics retailers. This marks a pivotal moment in AENO’s ongoing global expansion strategy.

AENO, part of ASBIS Enterprises PLC’s brand portfolio, is recognised for its diverse range of high-quality devices. The brand’s product portfolio is extensive, encompassing smart heaters, steam mops, robot vacuum cleaners, steamers, blenders, smart kitchen scales, ovens, smart kettles, electric grills, toothbrushes, air purifiers, and more.

The brand’s mission is to become a leading name in the European small appliance market, maintaining its commitment to quality, environmental responsibility, and exceptional customer service. AENO’s focus on innovation and technological progress is evident in its product designs, such as the AENO Premium Eco Smart Heater, which has been awarded in two categories – “Heating and Air Conditioning Technology” and “Smart Product” – for its outstanding design, high quality, and innovations in home heating.

AENO’s approach to product development emphasises environmental sustainability. The brand has implemented measures like digitising paper instructions and utilizing eco-friendly, plastic-free packaging.

All AENO products share a unified design aesthetic and functionality, operating within a single ecosystem that allows for personalised settings. The AENO app enhances user experience by enabling control over home appliances through smartphones, manual operations, or voice assistants, and integrating them into various automation scenarios.

The introduction of AENO products in Cyprus, through Stephanis, represents a significant milestone in the brand’s global journey. AENO is committed to fostering strong customer relationships and anticipates a successful and enduring presence in the Cypriot market.

