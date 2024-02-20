February 20, 2024

Bust of former president moved in Paphos

By Staff Reporter03
The bust of former president of the Republic Spyros Kyprianou has been moved to a central location in Paphos, the municipality has announced.

The bust, which has been displayed at the same spot on Spyros Kyprianou Avenue since 2011, was relocated to the historic centre of the city, opposite the entrance of the “Attikon” multipurpose centre on Evagoras Pallikaridis Avenue.

According to the municipality’s announcement a commemorative event will be held next Saturday for the former president, who died in 2002.

The event will take place at 11am at the statue’s new location.

