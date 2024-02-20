February 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Clampdown on unsafe buses and trucks

By Jonathan Shkurko01
trucks

Police targeted bus and truck drivers on Monday as they carried out road inspections in the Paphos district, resulting in the detection of 121 violations concerning a total of 43 drivers and their vehicles.

The operation, which took place within the context of the ‘European Road Safety Week’ organised by Roadpol, the European Police Traffic Network, will end on February 25.

The initiative, spanning across European countries including Cyprus, aims to enhance road safety and raise awareness among drivers.

Beginning at 6am and concluding at 6pm, the operation focused on technical and mechanical inspections of buses and trucks. The inspections included a thorough examination of vehicle documentation and the credentials of professional drivers.

During the checks, certificates of suitability for ten light trucks were revoked due to being deemed unfit for road use. Various other violations were reported, such as improper use of tachographs, driving vehicles without valid insurance certificates, and operating vehicles with unauthorised modifications.

The violations also included discrepancies related to vehicle safety equipment, such as protective bars and side fenders on trucks, as well as issues concerning the proper functioning of vehicle headlights.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Fuel tanker drivers go on strike

Staff Reporter

Bust of former president moved in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Aliyev: ‘TRNC president’ invited to Turkic states meeting

Tom Cleaver

This week at the Nicosia International Festival

Eleni Philippou

Defence ministry announces aerial exercises taking place in Nicosia

Staff Reporter

Local government reform to be discussed at Presidential Palace

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign