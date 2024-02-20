February 20, 2024

Defence ministry announces aerial exercises taking place in Nicosia


The Ministry of Defence announced that aerial military exercises will take place in Nicosia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The training activities will take place in the afternoon and evening hours as part of the Republic’s forces annual military cooperation program with friendly countries.

Activities will be conducted within Nicosia’s flight information region (FIR) and include fighter aircrafts and air defense scenarios, involve air and ground forces of the national guard. the announcement said.

