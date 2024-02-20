February 20, 2024

Italian president to make first Cyprus visit

By Jonathan Shkurko05
matt

Italian President Sergio Mattarella will pay a state visit to Cyprus on February 26 and 27, government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Tuesday.

Mattarella’s visit marks the first visit by an Italian president since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Italy and Cyprus.

The longest-serving president in the history of the Italian Republic, Mattarella will be accompanied by representatives of the Italian government and a large delegation, according to a government statement.

Details about the programme will be provided in the coming days.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

