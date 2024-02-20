February 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

No changes to ‘philosophy’ of local govt reform before elections

By Tom Cleaver018
ΠτΔ – Εκδήλωση μνήμης και τιμής Αρ

There will be no alterations made to local government reforms which will “affect their philosophy” in any way, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at a photograph exhibition, he said there will “certainly be no changes which will affect the philosophy of the reform,” and that after the elections, “I hope there will be no challenges and problems and there will be no changes.

“If there are [problems], we are definitely hear to deal with them,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Christodoulides had held a meeting with the leaders of all the political parties represented in parliament about the forthcoming electoral reforms.

Evaluating that meeting, he said “we have common goals with the parliamentary parties, to work, to do whatever is possible.”

He added that there are “absolute convergences” between his position and those of the political parties, and said they have “common goals and pursuits.”

One notable absence from the meeting was Disy leader Annita Demetriou, but Christodoulides was quick to point out that she had sent someone else from her party to attend.

He described Demetriou’s non-attendance as “not even an issue” and stressed that Demetriou “certainly had other obligations.”

We should not discuss an issue which really does not exist,” he added.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Two in hospital after explosion in Engomi

Tom Cleaver

Three in Paphos arrested for robbing churches

Tom Cleaver

Morphou orange farmers stage protest

Tom Cleaver

Goal of 80,000 electric cars by 2030 ‘achievable’

Nikolaos Prakas

Fires caused €9.5m worth of damage last year

Tom Cleaver

Pressure grows on EAC to halt price hikes

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign