February 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Shots fired in Oroklini

By Iole Damaskinos00
Ρίψη πυροβολισμών σε όχημα στην Ορόκλινη
The scene outside the house in Oroklini

A vehicle parked outside a house in Oroklini was shot at several times on Tuesday, police said.

Larnaca CID officer have launched a hunt for the perpetrators since following the reporting of the incident at 7am.

Police spokesman Spyros Chrysostomou said that members of the Larnaca CID as well as police headquarters went to the scene and took evidence which indicated a number of shots had been fired from a firearm against the vehicle.

Sniffer dogs were also used to search the scene.

Chrysostomou said police were examining CCTV footage from the neighbouring area to establish the circumstances under which the shots were fired.

Asked if there was more than one assailant and if they were hooded, Chrysostomou said there was no information at present.

According to the spokesman, the shots appear to have been fired around 1.30am.

The targeted car allegedly belongs to a person who is on trial for a serious crime committed in the recent past.

 

iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

