February 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

AIPAC meets discusses US-Cyprus relations with Kombos

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
aipac meeting cyprus

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and permanent secretary of the Foreign Ministry Kyriakos Kouros on Wednesday met in Nicosia with a delegation of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) to discuss key regional developments and the strong prospects of the Cyprus-US bilateral partnership.

According to a post on the ministry’s “X” account, Kombos and Kouros had today “a wide-ranging discussion” with the AIPAC delegation, “on key regional developments and the strong prospects of the Cyprus-US bilateral partnership”. The meeting took place at the Foreign Ministry, in Nicosia.

President Nikos Christodoulides was to attend a working lunch with the delegation earlier in the day.

The delegation was in Athens on Tuesday where they met with Greece’s Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

