February 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternationalUSA

Biden administration to cancel another $1.2 billion of student loans

By Reuters News Service01
U.S. President Joe Biden walks up to members of the news media to give a statement before boarding Marine One for travel to California from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 20, 2024. REUTERS/Leah Millis
U.S. President Joe Biden walks up to members of the news media to give a statement before boarding Marine One for travel to California from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 20, 2024. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Joe Biden’s administration said on Wednesday it is cancelling $1.2 billion worth of student loans for some 153,000 people who are eligible under a program used to make good on promises to increase loan forgiveness.

Biden last year pledged to find other avenues for tackling debt relief after the Supreme Court in June blocked a broader plan to forgive $430 billion in student loan debt.

The administration has now canceled some $138 billion in student debt for nearly 3.9 million people through executive actions, the White House said.

The latest announcement applies to people enrolled in a repayment program known as Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) and covers those who borrowed $12,000 or less who have been repaying the money for at least 10 years.

The move will “particularly help community college and other borrowers with smaller loans and put many on track to being free of student debt faster than ever before,” the White House said.

Left-leaning progressive and young voters, whose support Biden needs to win re-election in November, have been vocal in advocating for student loan forgiveness on a wide scale. Republicans largely oppose such actions.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Assange charged for ‘indiscriminately’ publishing sources’ names – US

Reuters News Service

Limassol shipping forum to highlight Cyprus as maritime and business hub

Souzana Psara

Cyprus government debt drops to €22.4 billion in 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Business leaders in Cyprus optimistic about revenue, PwC survey finds

Souzana Psara

Bold Cardano prediction: ADA to $5?

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus tourism minister denies 500,000 seat shortfall — measures taken to mitigate losses

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign