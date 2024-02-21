February 21, 2024

Classical music sounds

Evenings of classical music will fill the island’s cultural agenda this February and March, enticing music lovers to theatres around the country. First to present their work is the Patsiaoura Ensemble, which will hold free performances this week in three different locations.

The Reaching the Limits concert series will begin at the Cyprus Wine Museum on Thursday, continue at Nicosia’s ARTE Music Academy on the following evening and conclude at the Larnaca Municipal Theatre on Saturday evening. George Georgiou (clarinet), Natasa Hadjiandreou (percussion) and Robertas Grod (cello) will perform four world premieres by Cypriot composers. The pieces they will perform are compositions by Demetriou, Antonia Kattou, George Christophorides and Andys Skordis.

As March arrives, the Pharos Arts Foundation welcomes the return of renowned pianist Nikita Mndoyants. On Friday, March 1, The Shoe Factory in old Nicosia will host an intimate piano recital as the acclaimed musician performs works by Schubert, Prokofiev, Chopin and Komitas.

The piano melodies will soon reach Paphos as well as the Classical Music Concert Series Technopolis 20 Classics concert with Vitaly Starikov. The pianist will perform a one-night-only recital on Sunday, March 3 at Markideio Theatre, a repertoire with works by Bach, Chopin, Haydn and Liszt.

 

Reaching the Limits

Concert by the Patsiaoura Ensemble. February 22. Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi village. February 23. ARTE Music Academy, Nicosia. February 24. Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca. 8pm. Free

Nikita Mndoyants

Piano recital. March 1. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €20. www.pharosartsfoundation.org.Tel: 22-663871

Piano Concert

With Vitaly Starikov. March 3. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 6pm. €20. Tel: 7000-2420

