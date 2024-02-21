February 21, 2024

Driver without licence runs policeman over

By Tom Cleaver00
File photo: police car in the north

A man was arrested in Kyrenia the early hours of Wednesday morning after running a policeman over while attempting to evade a traffic stop.

The man, aged 21, who was driving a hire car, was flagged down for a routine stop at 11.45pm on Tuesday.

Police say he “deliberately” drove the car into the police officer who flagged him down.

He was later tracked down and arrested, where police determined that he was driving without a licence.

The police officer was taken to Kyrenia’s Dr Akcicek hospital and discharged shortly after.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

