February 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EuropeGreeceWorld

Greek farmers join tractor protest in front of parliament for second day

By Reuters News Service01
farmers spend the night outside parliament in athens
Farmers, with their tractors, spend the night outside the parliament in Athens in a push for more measures by the government over high production costs in Athens, Greece, February 21, 2024. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

Greek farmers honked their tractor horns in front of parliament on Wednesday after spending the night in central Athens as their protest against rising fuel and production costs stretched into a second day.

At least 8,000 farmers, beekeepers and livestock breeders joined the protest on Syntagma Square on Tuesday, echoing grievances at similar demonstrations across Europe.

Many spent the night on the square before beginning to move out on Wednesday.

“We made the move and now we are waiting for the result,” said farmer Konstantinos Kyriakopoulos, 34, from the southern Greek region of Messinia.

The farmers also say they have been hurt by climate change, with unpredictable flooding, extreme heat and wildfires making their work ever more hazardous.

They have briefly blockaded roads and border crossings for weeks while their unions have negotiated with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ conservative government for financial relief.

The government has so far offered discounts on power bills and an extension of a tax rebate for agricultural diesel to the end of 2024.

The government has said it is willing to discuss a more permanent tax rebate scheme, but that there is no chance of further concessions this year.

In India, police fired tear gas on Wednesday to scatter thousands of protesting farmers as they sought to resume a march to Delhi after rejecting a government offer on prices for their produce.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Israeli missile attack hits high-security district in Syrian capital

Reuters News Service

China disappointed over US veto on Israel-Hamas ceasefire vote

Reuters News Service

UK’s Prince William: ‘Too many’ have been killed in Gaza war

Reuters News Service

Greek ship attacked in Red Sea by Houthis arrives in Aden with cargo

Reuters News Service

Neuralink’s first human patient able to control mouse through thinking

Reuters News Service

Thousands rally in Athens as Greek farmers step up protests

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign