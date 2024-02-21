February 21, 2024

Limassol shipping forum to highlight Cyprus as maritime and business hub

By Souzana Psara01
The 7th Annual Capital Link Cyprus Shipping Forum is scheduled to take place next Tuesday, February 27, in Limassol, aiming to highlight the important role of Cyprus as a shipping, energy, and transit hub, as well as an investment and business destination.

The conference is being organised under the auspices of the Deputy Ministry of Shipping and Maritime Cyprus.

It will be held at Columbia Plaza, in collaboration with the main sponsor, the Cyprus Union of Shipowners, with the support of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, along with other Cypriot shipping stakeholders.

According to a statement by Capital Link, the purpose of the conference is to underscore Cyprus’ significance as a shipping, energy, and transit hub, as well as an investment and business destination.

The Forum will feature important speakers and representatives from global shipping, alongside Cypriot leaders, engaging in an exchange of ideas on critical shipping issues.

Discussions at the event will cover developments and trends in major shipping, financial, and capital markets, as well as issues related to geopolitical and regulatory developments, and the technical and commercial management of the fleet.

The main introductory speech will be delivered by the Deputy Minister of shipping, Marina Hadjimanoli, followed by a discussion session, with the agenda expected to highlight the competitive position and advantages of Cyprus as a shipping hub.

The conference provides unique opportunities to meet and network with a large, high-level audience, including shipowners, offshore company executives, institutional investors, research analysts, industry experts, merchant and investment bankers, risk consultants, private equity and venture capital firms, net worth investors, and financial media.

The event will be open to both the buy and sell communities, as well as the media. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the current state of the shipping and marine services industry, the subsequent implications for their investments, and a clear picture of the opportunities and challenges on the horizon.

More details can be viewed by following this link: https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2024cyprus

Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

