February 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Music in the mountains is back

By Eleni Philippou01
Live music in rural locations. In a nutshell that is what the Music in the Mountains series offers – music events in Cyprus’ mountain villages. Happening seasonally throughout the year, next month will see the return of the intimate rural concerts, taking musicians and audiences around Cyprus’ countryside.

From March 1 and all throughout spring, music events will reappear in the mountains. Coming up first is a performance by the Fluboe Trio at the Cyprus Wine Museum in Erimi village on Saturday, March 2. Presented as part of the Commandaria Orchestra & Friends Concert Series, the event will showcase baroque music, performed by leading musicians of the genre – Klaus Storm on the oboe, Florian Rabe on flute and Agnes Tang on harpsichord.

Their afternoon concert starts at 6pm and will feature baroque masterpieces by Georg Philipp Telemann, Georg Friedrich Händel, Domenico Scarlatti, Jean Philippe Rameau and Jakob Friedrich Kleinknecht. The Fluboe Trio will also perform in Paphos in March, bringing baroque sounds to more audiences. On March 11, the three musicians will take over the Technopolis 20 floor.

Next to host a Music in the Mountains event is John’s Restaurant in Trimiklini. On March 16, the Aes Cyprium Brass Quintet will present a unique repertoire which includes ancient and modern works by Johann Strauss, Edvard Grieg, Georges Bizet, Claude Debussy, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Manos Hatzidakis, Renaissance melodies and Cypriot folk songs. A recital hall adjacent to the restaurant will host the musicians, all of whom are experienced artists, and some members of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra.

The music series continues with an evening dedicated to traditional Irish music, belatedly celebrating St Patrick’s Day. The Irish Ramblers will present a lively act on March 21 at Agrovino Wine Bar in Lofou playing jigs, reels and hornpipes. Authentic versions of popular Irish songs such as Whiskey In The Jar, Danny Boy and Black Velvet Band will sound.

The final event for March is an Italian night that will serenade listeners with the sound of the accordion and the mandolin. On March 27, Georgia Kombou and Antigoni Kyriakidou will combine the two instruments to create a unique musical experience. Italian melodies, love tunes and classical pieces will sound at O Linos in Ineia, wrapping up the month’s events.

 

Baroque Music

By the Fluboe Trio. March 2. Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi village. 6pm. €15. Tel: 25-873808, 99-907636. www.cypruswinemuseum.com. March 11. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm.  Tel: 7000-2420. www.technopolis20.com

Aes Cyprium Brass Quintet

Live music. March 16. John’s Restaurant, Trimiklini. 8pm. €15. Tel: 97-898997. www.dailydealscy.com/event/cyprium

The Irish Ramblers

Traditional Irish music live. March 21. Agrovino Wine Bar, Lofou. 8pm. €15. Tel: 99-584871. www.dailydealscy.com/event/irish

The Mandolin–Accordion Duo 

Music by Georgia Kombou and Antigoni Kyriakidou. March 27. O Linos, Ineia. 8pm. €15. Tel: 96-207351. www.dailydealscy.com/event/italian

