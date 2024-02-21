February 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police find bomb in car

By Tom Cleaver01
police new
File photo

Police on Wednesday found a low-powered improvised explosive device in a vehicle owned by a woman in Larnaca.

Larnaca police spokesman Spyros Chrysostomou confirmed that the device did not explode, and that police had cordoned the area off.

He said that a bomb disposal expert was called to deactivate the device.

He added that the woman was asked to give a statement to police “to find out if she suspects someone or if she was threatened or if she had any problems with anyone.”

Police are also monitoring CCTV footage from the area to establish the circumstances under which the explosive device was placed.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Tourism sector braces for challenges amidst economic crisis

Jonathan Shkurko

Restaurant review: Onar, Paphos

Sarah Coyne

Business leaders in Cyprus optimistic about revenue, PwC survey finds

Souzana Psara

Cyprus tourism minister denies 500,000 seat shortfall — measures taken to mitigate losses

Kyriacos Nicolaou

€200 in coins stolen from fruit shop

Tom Cleaver

The man who’s tried 33,000 different beers

Theo Panayides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign